Chicago police officer found dead of apparent suicide inside vehicle, investigators say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer died by an apparent suicide on Saturday night, officials said.

Police said a 47-year-old man was found unresponsive with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head at about 7:13 p.m.

Police said he was found inside a vehicle in the 8th District. The victim, an active off-duty police officer, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Area One detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the incident.

If you are experiencing suicidal, substance use or other mental health crises please call or text the new three digit code at 988. You will reach a trained crisis counselor for free, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also go to 988lifeline.org or dial the current toll free number 800-273-8255 [ TALK ] .

