Chicago Police Department working to address rise in officer suicides

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Police Department is working to bolster its wellness program to address the mental health of its officers. However, those efforts hit a roadblock last year, due to staffing shortages and the lack of technological support needed to monitor the program's effectiveness.

According to Illinois Answers Project, last year, officer suicides rose to their highest level since CPD entered its consent decree in 2019. Seven police officers died by suicide in 2022, more than the previous two years combined.

A CPD spokesperson said the department is committed to improving resources available to officers in need. Illinois Answers Project reporter Manny Ramos talked with ABC 7 about the strides made, and the resources still needed to address the issue.

If you are experiencing suicidal, substance use or other mental health crises please call or text the new three digit code at 988. You will reach a trained crisis counselor for free, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also go to 988lifeline.org or dial the current toll free number 800-273-8255 [ TALK ] .