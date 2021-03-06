Chicago police officer dies in Mt. Greenwood shooting, believed to be suicide

MENTAL HEALTH RESOURCES FOR ANYONE IN NEED

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer died Friday in Mt. Greenwood from a gunshot wound that police say they believe was self-inflicted.A CPD spokesman said the 38-year-old officer was a 15-year veteran of the force and worked in the gang unit. The shooting happened in the 10800-block of South Drake Friday evening.If the Cook County Medical Examiners rules the death a suicide, it would be the second CPD suicide in just one week."It is with deep sadness that for the second time this week, I must share the difficult news of the death of one of our own in what appears to be a suicide. Our deepest condolences go out to the officer's family and friends, who are now grieving over this unimaginable tragedy," tweeted CPD Superintendent David O. Brown.Officer James Daly, a 21-year department veteran, died by suicide early Monday morning in Lakeview.Chicago Police Sergeant Rick Nigro sent a letter to Supt. Brown and Mayor Lori Lightfoot demanding changes to help officers."We are woefully unprepared to deal with the physical human stress that it takes upon us and I can say personally, it is a physical feeling," Nigro said.Supt. Brown encouraged all of his officers and CPD staff to reach out to the mental health resources available to them without hesitation if they need help and support in any way.National Alliance on Mental Illness Chicago: 1-833-NAMI-CHI (1-833-626-4244) or 312-563-0445Professional Counseling: 312-743-0378Chicago Police Peer Support: 312-672-9973