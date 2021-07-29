Chicago police release sketch of suspect in sex assault of girl, 7, in Roseland

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago police release sketch of suspect in sex assault of girl, 7, in Roseland

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police released a sketch of the man wanted for sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl inside her Roseland home.

The assault happened at 3 a.m. at 102nd Street and Indiana Avenue as police said the victim was sleeping in her bedroom.

Police said the man entered through the bedroom window and sexually assaulted the girl. The man fled after the girl's father discovered him, police said.

The suspect is described by police as 6 feet tall with a heavy muscular build, medium-dark complexion, and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Special Investigations Unit at (312) 492-3810.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoroselandchicago crimesex assaultsketchchild sex assault
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Storms snap tree limbs; power out for thousands
Fox River boat crash: Man found dead after speedboat runs aground
Naperville man charged in Jan. 6 attack on US Capitol
DuPage, McHenry Cos. at 'substantial' level of COVID-19 transmission
Lollapalooza gates open Thurs., despite Chicago COVID concerns
Pioneering TV pitchman Ron Popeil dies at age 86
Family demands to see video of fatal Dolton police shooting
Show More
Pilots near LAX warned after 'possible jetpack man' spotted
CTA worker stabbed at Loop Red Line station
Biden set to announce vaccine push for all federal employees
Chicago Weather: Storms, possibly severe, end Thursday morning
Simple step can thwart top phone hackers
More TOP STORIES News