Chicago police release sketch of suspect in sex assault of girl, 7, in Roseland

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police released a sketch of the man wanted for sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl inside her Roseland home.The assault happened at 3 a.m. at 102nd Street and Indiana Avenue as police said the victim was sleeping in her bedroom.Police said the man entered through the bedroom window and sexually assaulted the girl. The man fled after the girl's father discovered him, police said.The suspect is described by police as 6 feet tall with a heavy muscular build, medium-dark complexion, and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Special Investigations Unit at (312) 492-3810.