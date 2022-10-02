8 more exoneration cases tied to disgraced former CPD sergeant to be considered

Ronald Watts, former sgt. with Chicago Police Department, was convicted

So far, more than 200 convictions tied to Ronald Watts have been dismissed, since one of his team members went to prison for corruption.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Eight additional exoneration cases will be on a Cook County Court docket Monday, involving former Chicago police Sgt. Ronald Watts.

"It's a shame of where we are from no one would listen and believe us," said Clarissa Glenn, who was wrongfully convicted on a drug charge .

A report from the city of Chicago's Civilian Office of Police Accountability recently released a scathing report acknowledging the corruption and recommending the firing of an officer who worked under Watts.

Defendants in Monday's hearings will appear via Zoom.

An attorney for the "Exoneration Project" will appear in person.

While Watts and another officer were convicted, others on his crew remain on the police force.