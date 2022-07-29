Chicago police exchange shots with suspect on NW Side; 2 in custody

It was a busy morning for police on Chicago's Northwest Side after officers exchanged gunfire with a suspect.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police officers exchanged gunfire with a suspect after a traffic accident on the Northwest Side Friday morning, police said.

Police said officers observed the crash in the 5200-block of North Nagle Avenue at about 3:09 a.m. and went to render aid. As officers approached, police said a male suspect fired shots and officers from inside the vehicle.

An officer returned fire, but neither the officers nor the suspect were hit, police said.

Two suspects then fled from the vehicle on foot west through an alley and were placed into custody.

CPD searched a roof above a small strip mall and took someone down on a stretcher. It is not known if it is one of the suspects involved.

A resident said he was awakened by the sounds of sirens.

"Something woke me up," resident Frank Maldonado said. "I did get up, looked out the window and saw the police here. Didn't hear if there were shots fired or something, I don't know, but when I came here, it looked like they were looking for something. I noticed they were up on the roof behind me. There was some commotion. They were telling people to get on the ground."

Area Five detectives are investigating.