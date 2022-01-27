police shooting

Chicago police shooting critically injures 1 downtown; 2 more in custody, spokesman says

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Chicago police shoot 1 downtown; 2 more in custody: spokesman

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police shot a a man downtown Wednesday night, according to a CPD spokesman.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. near Lower Wacker Drive and Columbus.

Chicago police said a 25-year-old man was shot by a CPD officer and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical but stable condition.

Two more people were taken into custody, the spokesman said.

A 34-year-old male police officer was taken to Rush Medical Center in good condition for unknown injuries, but he was not shot, police said. A 30-year-old male officer was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition with unknown injuries, but was also not shot, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting was not immediately clear. It was not immediately known if any shots were fired at or exchanged with police.

The age and gender of the person shot and the people in custody have not been released. Police have not said why the officers were interacting with the group, either.

A weapon was recovered at the scene, police said.



The Civilian Office of Police Accountability said it is responding to the shooting.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
