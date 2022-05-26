police shooting

Family of unarmed 13-year-old shot by CPD files lawsuit; teen may be permanently paralyzed

Witnesses say the teen was running from police with his hands up when he was shot
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Family of unarmed 13-year-old shot by CPD files lawsuit

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The family of a 13-year-old boy who was shot by a Chicago police officer on the West Side last week has filed a lawsuit.

His family claims in the lawsuit that the unarmed teen was unjustifiably shot outside a gas station at Chicago and Cicero avenues on May 18.

CPD Supt. discusses police shooting of 13-year-old boy


Chicago police were trying to stop a stolen vehicle wanted in connection with a carjacking when the boy got out and fled on foot, officials say.



Witnesses said the teen was running from police with his hands up when he was shot.

"All of a sudden, I see a little guy wearing all black get out of the car and run toward the gas station, and his hands were up. And I seen the cop run up to the boy and started shooting. That boy didn't have no gun or nothing," said one witness who asked not to be identified.

His mother is expected to speak publicly for the first time Thursday afternoon at Stroger Hospital.

A bullet remains lodged in her son's spine, possibly leaving him permanently paralyzed.

"They said, 'Put your hands up, put your hands up!' The boy's hands were up. There's other people out there that seen it. I got it all on my phone -- his hands were up. He didn't have a gun. They shot him for no reason," said another witness.

Alderwoman Emma Mitts, who represents the 13th Ward where the shooting happened, said it was unnecessary.

"Why would you want to shoot when you could easily chase him," Mitts said.

The officer involved in the shooting has been relieved of police powers. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is conducting an investigation into the shooting.

