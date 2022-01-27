Chicago police investigating suspicious object at Michigan and Lake

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said they are investigating a suspicious object found at Michigan and Lake in the Loop.CPD confirmed officers had "responded to that area for a suspicious object" near the 100-block of North Michigan Avenue. The object appears to be outside a bank branch.They said it is an "active and fluid incident," but did not offer any details about what they are investigating.Several streets around and at Lake and Michigan have been blocked off for the investigation. Both road and pedestrian traffic is being rerouted to avoid the area.No further details were immediately available and Chicago police have not released any further comment.