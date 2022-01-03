CPS students set to return to class despite parents' concerns over COVID safety plan

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=11407488" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> CPS CEO Pedro Martinez and Dr. Allison Arwady discuss plans for how CPS plans to handle COVID as students return from winter break.

These are two FedEx Drop Boxes on the Southwest Side, sites where CPS families are expected to leave completed COVID testing kits. Because boxes are overflowing, families are scrambling to find safe and secure places to leave their kits. The deadline for return is today. pic.twitter.com/DAzOn7RgSe — ChicagoTeachersUnion (@CTULocal1) December 28, 2021

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public School students are set to return to class Monday, but many parents say they have questions about the test to return policy.Several parents say they have even received emails saying the tests were no longer valid because it was sitting in the deposit box for too long.Last week, FedEx drop boxes were overflowing with at-home test kits for students ahead of the return from holiday break.The Chicago Teachers Union has routinely sounded the alarm since the start of the school year, saying the district has failed to live up to promises it made on testing students.The union posted what appears to be a copy of that email to social media.The lab is working with CPS to find other testing opportunities, according to the post.The district says schools will be open Monday and that they have been communicating with families over the break. They also said they should have more details about the COVID kit issues later in the week.School executives said that the schools were being deep-cleaned over the break, adding that the district also bought more than two million masks. The district has again promised to increase testing, but concedes that classroom disruptions from COVID-19 are likely inevitable.