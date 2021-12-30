Education

CPS to outline COVID safety plan with students returning to class next week

COVID tests need to be submitted Thursday, district says
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez and Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady will outline plans to bring students back safely next week.

The news conference will take place at City Hall at 1 p.m.

The plan comes as CPS students are encouraged to submit their COVID-19 test kits by Thursday in order to get the results before school resumes next week.

The initial deadline was pushed back two days because many FedEx drop-off boxes were over-filled.

Earlier this month, CPS says it handed out more than 150,000 free at-home COVID-19 tests to students at more than 300 schools in communities hardest hit by the pandemic.
