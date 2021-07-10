cooking

CPS students learn culinary essentials through online cooking classes

Yes, Chef Culinary Camp put on by Kendall College Trust, Mariano's
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CPS students learn culinary skills through online cooking classes

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Fifteen Chicago Public School high school Students are learning culinary skills through a week-long camp happening virtually this year.

Kendall College Trust launched the program as a way to spark interest in underserved students for future careers. Participants will also learn about nutrition, culture and community.

Yes, Chef Culinary Camp is put on in partnership with Mariano's.

"COVID has been limiting for so many, but as a small organization, we are inherently flexible and see this as an opportunity to expand our reach and provide valuable, educational opportunities to a broader audience," De Orio said. "Our goal is not only to expose these young adults to vocational training as the culinary landscape shifts, but also provide essential career-driven programs, ultimately setting them up for bright futures."

With a new virtual format in place, students will be provided with the resources needed for the week of camp including food, and culinary tools including pots, pans, utensils and much more (which they are allowed to keep after camp).

The students will also take virtual trips to some of Chicago's cultural gems, including Lincoln Park and Green City Market. Through this experience, they will learn about sustainability, foodways and other cultural culinary traditions.

At the end of each day, campers' class instruction and activities lead up to a dinner for their family. The camp will kick off on Sunday.

For more information on Kendall College Trust, including ways to get involved, visit yeschefcamp.org.
