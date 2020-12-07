CPS deadline for families to choose in-school, remote learning preference Monday

The form is designed to tell the district whether parents want their students in school or learning remotely.
CPS said pre-K and students enrolled in intensive and moderate cluster classrooms will return to in-person learning on Jan. 11, while K-8 grade students will return on Feb. 1. High school instruction will remain remote.
The district said they chose the date because it provides minimal disruptions for the transition back into the classroom, and because it will allow students to quarantine following the holidays.
CPS CEO on return to in-person learning
The school district assured families they have a robust safety plan for students next year, but parent groups and teachers said it needs more details, and a solution that involves their concerns.
CPS said that international data shows that schools can operate in-person learning safely even while COVID-19 community spread is elevated, but they are hoping the curve will have flattened by the time they plan to bring students back into the classroom.
CPS will also provide comprehensive testing in coordination with the Chicago Department of Public Health. Free tests will be provided for students and staff who are symptomatic or who have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive. School-based staff members will also be tested regularly through a surveillance testing plan, in order to help identify any undetected spread of the virus.
The teachers union has said they are against returning to in-person learning, because of the risk of COVID-19.