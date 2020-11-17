chicago public schools

Chicago Public Schools reopening in-person learning starting in January, school district announces

Students from pre-K through 8th grade can return to classroom; high school remains remote
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools announced Tuesday that it will return to in-person instruction beginning in January after winter break.

CPS said pre-K and students enrolled in intensive and moderate cluster classrooms will return to in-person learning on Jan. 11, while K-8 grade students will return on Feb. 1.

The district said they chose the date because it provides minimal disruptions for the transition back into the classroom, and because it will allow students to quarantine following the holidays.

"While remote learning has allowed many of our students to continue their studies over the past eight months, the reality is that our Black and Latinx students, our youngest students and highest-need learners have not been equitably served," said Mayor Lightfoot. "The decision to begin in-person learning this January will restore their access to high-quality instruction and is the result of balancing our commitment to equity with our current public health situation. The health of our students, their families and our school communities remain our top priority, and we will continue to work closely with CPS and CDPH to ensure their safety as they transition back to the classroom."

Governor JB Pritzker's announcement that Tier 3 mitigation restrictions will in place starting at 12:01 a.m. Friday for the entire state does not affect the Chicago school district's decision, because Tier 3 mitigation allows for in-person instruction.

RELATED: New Illinois mitigation restrictions announced as state reports 12,601 new coronavirus cases, 97 deaths

CPS will suspend all high school sports beginning Friday, Nov. 20, per the governor's announcement, the district said. The district had previously permitted a limited group of sports including bowling, cheer, dance and boy's swimming and diving to move forward this winter, but they will remain suspended until state guidelines are changed.

CPS said that international data shows that schools can operate in-person learning safely even while COVID-19 community spread is elevated, but they are hoping the curve will have flattened by the time they plan to bring students back into the classroom.

CPS will also provide comprehensive testing in coordination with the Chicago Department of Public Health. Free tests will be provided for students and staff who are symptomatic or who have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive. School-based staff members will also be tested regularly through a surveillance testing plan, in order to help identify any undetected spread of the virus.

Parents can still choose to keep their children in remote learning if they want, CPS said. Opt-in decisions are due the week of Dec. 7.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationchicagohealthschoolscoronavirus chicagocoronaviruschicago public schoolscpscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Arne Duncan, family battling COVID-19
Illinois high school coaches await IHSA winter sports decision
CPS postpones basketball season, breaking with IHSA
Illinois student athletes pick up jobs as scholarship hopes dwindle
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New IL COVID-19 restrictions announced, 12,601 new cases reported
3 states moved to orange category in Chicago quarantine COVID-19 travel order
Adler Planetarium reacquires original star projector
Boy, 5, shot in head while playing on iPad inside Roseland home
Theo Epstein stepping down from role with Cubs
Amber alert canceled, boy reunited with family
Chance the Rapper's SocialWorks turkey giveaway
Show More
Lil Wayne charged with federal gun offense
Shedd Aquarium closes through end of year
Twitter launches Fleets, temporary posts that disappear
Pentagon to cut troop levels to 2,500 in Iraq, Afghanistan
Longtime Chicago OEMC employee dies from COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News