Chicago quarantine: City to provide update COVID-19 emergency travel order

WATCH: Dr. Arwady gives Chicago COVID-19 update

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago public health officials will provide an update to the city's COVID-19 travel quarantine order Tuesday.Last week, Wisconsin and Nebraska were removed from the list, with Iowa and Kansas being re-added.Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said states on the travel order are seeing new cases at a rate of greater than 15 per 100,000 per day or higher.Two states, Arizona and North Carolina, could be removed from the list next week if rates continue to lower there.The states and territories currently subject to quarantine are:-Alabama-Arkansas-Arizona-California-Florida-Georgia-Idaho-Iowa-Kansas-Louisiana-Mississippi-Missouri-Nevada-North Carolina-North Dakota-Oklahoma-Puerto Rico-South Carolina-Tennessee-TexasTravelers from the states are required to quarantine for 14 days. Essential workers are exempt. However, they are asked to limit activities to work activities and monitor for any symptoms.Violators can be fined $100 - $500 per day, up to a maximum of $7,000.