Weather forecast: Severe thunderstorms possible for Chicago area, NWS says

Greatest threats are damaging winds and hail, said ABC7 Chicago Meteorologist Mark McGinnis.

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 AccuWeather Team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It is expected to be warm, breezy and dry most of Sunday before late afternoon and evening storms roll into the Chicago area, said ABC7 Chicago Meteorologist Mark McGinnis.

Isolated non-severe thunderstorms are possible Sunday morning, but organized thunderstorms are expected to develop in eastern Iowa before tracking eastward over portions of northern and central Illinois, the National Weather Service said.

The greatest threats are damaging winds and large hail from the most intense storms, McGinnis said.

Winds could reach up to 70 mph and heavy downpours may also lead to a localized flooding threat, NWS said.

Warm weather will continue until late Wednesday before cooler temperatures arrive with the weekend, McGinnis said.