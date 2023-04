Chicago police are investigating after the body of a man was recovered from the Chicago River Thursday.

Police investigating after body of man recovered from Chicago River

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating after the body of a man was recovered from the Chicago River Thursday.

Emergency crews responded to the 300 block of North Columbus in the Loop around 10:30 a.m.

RELATED: Body found in North Branch of Chicago River on NW Side

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene and an autopsy is still pending.