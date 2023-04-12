WATCH LIVE

Death Investigation: Body found in North Branch of Chicago River on NW Side

Illinois State Police handling investigation

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, April 12, 2023 4:33PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A body was found in the North Branch of the Chicago River Tuesday night, according to police.

Police said the body was found in the Chicago River in Caldwell Woods, a forest preserve on the Northwest Side of Chicago.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office contacted the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation about 8:40 p.m. on Tuesday to start a death investigation.

State police are leading the ongoing investigation.

No identifying information was immediately available, and it was not clear how the person ended up in the water.

