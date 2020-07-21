Art Deco installation and street muralist's portraits added along Chicago's Riverwalk

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's Riverwalk is becoming a blank canvas for artists.Spanning over 180 feet tall on two levels, The Radiance of Being by Chicago-based artist Kate Lynn Lewis is now at the Riverwalk's Community Marketplace, just west of Michigan Avenue.It celebrates 100 years of Art Deco architecture and was created by an all-female crew .Later this month, the Riverwalk's most western point near Lake Street, will become home to a series of 55 portraits of Chicagoans by street artist Don Fret. The People in Your Neighborhood is expected to offer what's described as "a microcosmic reflection of scrappy and hard-working Chicagoan's found throughout the city," according to a release by the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events.Other installations were added to the Riverwalk last year, including a series of five banners by Kingston-born multimedia artist Ebony Patterson that hang on Wacker Drive just east of Michigan Avenue Bridge.Nearby, under the Columbus Avenue Bridge, is artist Alberto Aguilar's Echo Hecho Fresco.The Riverwalk is accessible to the public daily from 6 a.m. - 11 p.m.. Under the phased reopening, the Community Marketplace is set to open July 17. Face coverings and social distancing is required for all visitors.