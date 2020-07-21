chicago riverwalk

Art Deco installation and street muralist's portraits added along Chicago's Riverwalk

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's Riverwalk is becoming a blank canvas for artists.

Spanning over 180 feet tall on two levels, The Radiance of Being by Chicago-based artist Kate Lynn Lewis is now at the Riverwalk's Community Marketplace, just west of Michigan Avenue.

It celebrates 100 years of Art Deco architecture and was created by an all-female crew .

Later this month, the Riverwalk's most western point near Lake Street, will become home to a series of 55 portraits of Chicagoans by street artist Don Fret. The People in Your Neighborhood is expected to offer what's described as "a microcosmic reflection of scrappy and hard-working Chicagoan's found throughout the city," according to a release by the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events.

Other installations were added to the Riverwalk last year, including a series of five banners by Kingston-born multimedia artist Ebony Patterson that hang on Wacker Drive just east of Michigan Avenue Bridge.

Nearby, under the Columbus Avenue Bridge, is artist Alberto Aguilar's Echo Hecho Fresco.

The Riverwalk is accessible to the public daily from 6 a.m. - 11 p.m.. Under the phased reopening, the Community Marketplace is set to open July 17. Face coverings and social distancing is required for all visitors.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagoloopartchicago riverwalkchicago rivermural artspublic art
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO RIVERWALK
Chicago Riverwalk partially reopens, Chicago River boat tours resume
Chicago Riverwalk to partially reopen Friday
City Winery brings back heated domes for fall
Riverwalk speaks of Emanuel's legacy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois reports 955 new COVID-19 cases
Guthrie's Tavern closing as city reimposes COVID-19 restrictions
Federal agents will deploy to Chicago as part of anti-violence effort
Trump says COVID-19 in US will get worse before it gets better
U-46 Elgin School District proposed plan calls for remote learning until October
Couple under house arrest says they're getting hateful comments
'I will not sacrifice myself,' teacher says about school debate
Show More
Kansas added to Chicago travel quarantine order, Wis. could be next
Mystery deepens in case of Bragg soldier whose body was found dismembered
Trump excluding undocumented immigrants from reapportionment
Man stabs attacker in Brown Line station, police say
FedEx driver says no to help fallen old man
More TOP STORIES News