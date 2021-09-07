Man, 54, hurt in violent Loop robbery, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 54-year-old man was violently robbed in the Loop early Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.The attack happened about 12:30 a.m. near Lake Street and Wabash Avenue, according to CPD.A male suspect punched the man in the face, and he fell down; then a second person hit the man on the back of the head while he was on the ground, Chicago police said.One of the two suspects stole the man's bag and cell phone before leaving, according to police.The man's face is swollen, and he had a cut on his head.No one is in custody, and Area Three detectives are investigating.