CPD warns of thieves targeting elderly homeowners on Northwest Side

Chicago ruse burglaries involve 1 suspect distracting homeowner while another goes inside

Chicago police are warning of ruse burglaries on Melvina, Patterson and Kilbourn on the Northwest Side.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have issued a warning about so-called "ruse" burglaries, in which people are pretending to be repairmen in order to gain access to someone's home on the Northwest Side.

Chicago police say two men have been targeting elderly homeowners near Melvina Avenue and Giddings Street, Patterson and Leclaire avenues and Kilbourn Avenue and School Street.

While the homeowner is distracted, another person enters the home and takes jewelry and money, CPD said.

They're reminding people not to let anyone inside without proper identification, and, when in doubt, call the police.

CPD said the incidents took place at the below times and locations:

- 4700-block of North Melvina Avenue at 2:45 p.m. on Nov. 29

- 5100-block of West Patterson Avenue at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 29

- 5100-block of West Patterson Avenue just after 2:30 p.m. Dec. 2

- 3300-block of North Kilbourn Avenue at 4:15 p.m. Dec. 9

The suspects are described as a 35-year-old, who is 5-feet, 11-inches to 6-feet tall, wearing a dark baseball cap and yellow construction vest and a 20- to 25-year-old, who is 5-feet, 5-inches to 5-feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 180 to 200 pounds, and wearing a dark baseball cap.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to call the Bureau of Detectives - Area Five at (312) 746-7394.

