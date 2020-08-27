Chicago OEMC holding public safety drill downtown Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A public safety drill will take place Thursday in Chicago's Central Business District.With barricades in place around the city's central business district, police hope to contain and prevent repeats of mass looting to businesses.The perimeter of the drill will be Division Street on the north, 18th Street on the south, Clark Street on the west and Lake Shore Drive on the east.Access to the area will not be restricted but you should expect some traffic.The drill is expected to help police control any future looting as the city prepares to do a test run on some new tactics.CPD, Streets and Sanitation and the Water Department are gearing up for a public safety drill between 6 and 9 p.m. in the downtown area.Gold Coast Bentley had damage and looting and they think this will help."I think it's good for the people with the businesses," said George Chiarelli of Gold Coast Bentley. "We need police protection we need police action."Alderman Brian Hopkins said after two rounds of looting this summer, the city has improved its response with support from state and federal agencies."We are prepared, unlike the weekend of August 10, when we were completely caught off guard.," Hopkins said. "Now there's training in place, and the officers in the field will know exactly what to do instead of scrambling in a chaotic environment which is what recently happened."Alderman Hopkins said no large-scale protests are expected here this weekend.But stores like Canada Goose off the Mag Mile are preparing regardless especially in light of the protests and riots in Kenosha.Joe Downey with Crane Construction boarded up the luxury outerwear shop that remains empty. Downey said the city hasn't been prepared."In my opinion, they let it go too long," he said.The city said the drill is not in response to any event but it has been planned for weeks as part of ongoing safety efforts.Alderman Brian Hopkins said after two rounds of looting this summer, the city has improved its response with support from state and federal agencies.Alderman Hopkins said they do not expect any large-scale protests here this weekend.