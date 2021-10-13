I-Team

Chicago City Council committee approves e-scooter program

By and Ann Pistone
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago City Council committee approves E-Scooter program

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The I-Team is monitoring a big move forward for shared scooters in Chicago.

Wednesday, the City of Chicago's E-Scooter program overwhelmingly passed in the City Council's Committee on Transportation and the Public Way. The vote and will move to the full City Council Thursday.

E-scooter program returns to Chicago with new restrictions, focus on communities

Aldermen and scooter companies addressed questions about safety and "scooter litter" which were issues during the first two pilot programs.

Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles and the I-Team have been covering the concerns since the first pilot launched and will have more during ABC7's afternoon newscasts.

RELATED: DePaul University study shows how, when, where e-scooters are being used across Chicago
EMBED More News Videos

A new study from DePaul University shows the peak times "when" and "where" people are using e-scooters here in Chicago.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficchicagolooptransportationscooteri teamconsumer
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
I-TEAM
Medical marijuana could still cost you your job in Illinois
Unusual defense plan for Chicago Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson
Biggest scams targeting your wallet
CPD staffing impacting community, officer safety: independent monitor
TOP STORIES
5 charged in Gold Coast shooting of rapper FBG Duck
IL reports 2,913 COVID cases, 39 deaths
Man charged in Wicker Park drive-by shooting that left 4 hurt, 1 dead
Medical marijuana could still cost you your job in Illinois
Boy riding bike critically injured in Gage Park shooting: CPD
'Star Trek' actor William Shatner blasts off into space
What Gabby Petito's autopsy results could mean for Brian Laundrie
Show More
Teen student, security guard shot at Bronzeville high school
White House brokers deal in effort to relieve supply chain bottlenecks
Chicago police union president promises to block COVID vaccine mandate
Social Security COLA largest in decades as inflation jumps
Chicago Weather: Cloudy with PM showers Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News