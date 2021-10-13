Chicago City Council committee approves e-scooter program

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5480638" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A new study from DePaul University shows the peak times "when" and "where" people are using e-scooters here in Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The I-Team is monitoring a big move forward for shared scooters in Chicago.Wednesday, the City of Chicago's E-Scooter program overwhelmingly passed in the City Council's Committee on Transportation and the Public Way. The vote and will move to the full City Council Thursday.Aldermen and scooter companies addressed questions about safety and "scooter litter" which were issues during the first two pilot programs.Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles and the I-Team have been covering the concerns since the first pilot launched and will have more during ABC7's afternoon newscasts.