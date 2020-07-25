Go behind the scenes with Shedd Aquarium's new Virtual Penguin Encounter

"Virtual Penguin Encounters" will take people behind the scenes for an up-close look at the lives of the flightless birds.
Guests, who pay a per-screen fee, are encouraged to enjoy the experience in groups of four.
The limited program runs from July 25 through August 8 on the Shedd's website.
The Chicago aqarium welcomed back its first visitors at the beginning of July after closing for months due to the coronavirus pandemic.
During the facility's closure, the Shedd penguins went virtual after staff decided to take some of them on field trips. The Shedd shared videos showing Wellington the rockhopper penguin wandering through the closed aquarium and visiting other animals.