Pets & Animals

Go behind the scenes with Shedd Aquarium's new Virtual Penguin Encounter

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Shedd Aquarium is launching a new virtual event Saturday for people to learn more about penguins.

"Virtual Penguin Encounters" will take people behind the scenes for an up-close look at the lives of the flightless birds.

RELATED: Take virtual trips through Chicago museums, cultural institutions with Mayor Lightfoot during pandemic

Guests, who pay a per-screen fee, are encouraged to enjoy the experience in groups of four.

The limited program runs from July 25 through August 8 on the Shedd's website.

The Chicago aqarium welcomed back its first visitors at the beginning of July after closing for months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

EMBED More News Videos

The Shedd Aquarium is closed for two weeks, so staff took some of the penguins on a field trip.



During the facility's closure, the Shedd penguins went virtual after staff decided to take some of them on field trips. The Shedd shared videos showing Wellington the rockhopper penguin wandering through the closed aquarium and visiting other animals.

EMBED More News Videos

Several of Chicago's Shedd Aquarium penguins got to meet some beluga whales on their latest field trip adventure around the facility as it remains closed to the public due to the c

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalschicagomuseum campusshedd aquarium
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Reimposed COVID-19 restrictions take effect in Chicago
Jerry Taft, retired ABC7 meteorologist, dies at 77
First charges announced as part of 'Operation Legend' in Chicago
Columbus statues in Grant Park, Little Italy taken down by city; aldermen react
Man shot while on party bus in South Side
Hanna becomes first hurricane of 2020 Atlantic season
26 nuns die of COVID-19 in 3 US convents
Show More
'Survival Day' offers more than just free COVID-19 testing for Pilsen community
ABC7 colleagues share memories of Jerry Taft
As Illinois' COVID positivity rate rises, hospitalizations remain flat
South Side bar's patio application denied citing violence concerns, forcing COVID-19 closure
Chicago Weather: Hot, muggy
More TOP STORIES News