1 shot during robbery attempt in Fulton River District, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot during a robbery attempt in the Fulton River District Tuesday night, Chicago police said.

The incident took place at about 10:35 p.m. in the 300-block of North Clinton Street.

A 35-year-old man was on the sidewalk when a suspect approached armed with a handgun and demanded the victim's property, police said.

The suspect then shot the victim in the leg and fled the scene, police said.

The victim was wounded in the leg and transported to Northwestern memorial Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

