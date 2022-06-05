Family seeks answers after 12-year-old girl shot in head, killed on birthday in Englewood

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A family has been calling for justice for a 12-year-old Chicago girl who was shot on her birthday, and died days later.
Nyzireya Moore was with her family in a car in Englewood on March 1 when three people down the street started shooting. She was shot in the back of her head.
On Sunday, her mother made an emotional plea for the killers to be identified and talked about missing her daughter.
There are surveillance pictures and videos showing the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to come forward.
