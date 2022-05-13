Chicago police release photos connected to deadly Albany Park shooting, crash

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police released photos of a car believed to be involved in a deadly drive-by shooting last week in Albany Park.Michael Conrad, 37, was sitting in a white Chrysler just after 7 p.m. last Friday in the 4400-block of North Hamlin Avenue when another vehicle drove up, and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.Conrad was shot in the back. He tried to drive away and hit several parked cars before his vehicle rolled over at Cullom and Lawndale avenues, CPD said.He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.Chicago police released photos that show a black 2019 Nissan Altima connected to the shooting and are asking the public for help.CPD wants to identify the passenger in the vehicle.Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at 312-746-6554. No one is in custody.