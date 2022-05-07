chicago shooting

Man killed in Albany Park shooting ID'd; 37-year-old hit cars, rolled vehicle after being shot

37-year-old man shot in chest, Chicago police said
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Man shot to death in car on Chicago's NW Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The man killed in a drive-by shooting on Chicago's Northwest Side Friday night has been identified.

Michael Conrad, 37, was sitting in a white Chrysler in the 4400-block of North Hamlin Avenue in Albany Park when another vehicle drove up, and someone inside opened fire about 7:45 p.m., according to Chicago police.

Conrad was shot in the chest. He tried to drive away and hit several parked cars before his vehicle rolled over at Cullom and Lawndale avenues, CPD said.

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Chicago police are investigating. No one was in custody Saturday morning.

Sun-Times Media contributed to this report.

