Calumet Heights shooting: 12-year-old boy wounded after gun goes off in gas station | Video

There was a Chicago shooting in a Calumet Heights gas station on East 87th Street early Friday morning, and a boy was wounded, CPD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 12-year-old boy was shot inside a South Side gas station early Friday morning, Chicago police said.

Authorities said the gun belonged to a family member.

The boy was taken to Comer Children's Hospital after suffering a graze wound to his left hand, CPD said. He is in good condition.

It's important to note that the child is OK because surveillance video of the incident might be jarring to watch for some.

In the video, a man can be seen putting his hand into his pocket, and then, all of a sudden, a gun fires in his pants.

ABC7 Chicago blurred the man's face because he has not been charged.

The boy was nearby when the gun went off. ABC7 froze the video of him falling out of frame.

As the video continues, the man can be seen picking up the gun and putting it back in his pocket.

His jeans were torn from the discharge, and money from his pocket was shredded on the floor.

The incident took place just after midnight inside a gas station in the 1400-block of East 87th Street in Calumet Heights.

CPD said the man is related to the boy, and a gun was recovered.

Police are questioning the relative, but he is not in custody.

It was not immediately clear if he will be charged, or if he has a valid FOID card.

At least 27 children have been shot in Chicago since Jan. 1, 2023, three fatally.

