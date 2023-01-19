Man with special needs wounded in Back of the Yards shooting could go blind; CPD investigating

Chicago police said ShotSpotter technology in the area noted 39 rounds were fired during the attack

A Chicago shooting left a man with special needs critically hurt when dozens of shots were fired as he waited for a bus in Back of the Yards.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for suspects after a 21-year-old man with special needs was shot on Chicago's Southwest Side Wednesday morning while waiting for a bus.

Jesus Rega is supposed to be just months away from graduating high school. That's where he and his brother were going for the day.

The Back of the Yards neighborhood is in shock after the man with special needs was critically wounded after being shot in the head by a trio of armed men. The shooting took place in the 4700-block of South Wolcott Avenue around 6:30 a.m.

Investigators said the gunfire erupted as the 21-year-old victim - who is nonverbal - stood outside his family's home with his dad and younger brother waiting for his school bus.

"We were out here waiting for the bus. Apparently three assailants came from that corner over there," said Philip Rega Jr.

As those three men got close to the dad and his sons, repeatedly asking if they were in a gang, Philip said he got quietly protective.

"All I did was grab my phone out of my pocket and call 911. And that's when they started shooting," he said.

Chicago police said ShotSpotter technology in the area noted 39 rounds were fired during the attack.

It was too many for Philip to cover both of his sons - both of whom live with special needs.

"I was trying to tell him to get down, but he didn't understand at the time," Rega said. "I tried to get to him as fast as I could. As soon as they stopped shooting, I ran to him and started holding the wound."

"These offenders likely thought that the victims were rival gang members," CPD Cmdr. Don Jerome said. "It is important to note that none of the family involved - the father, nor the 15-year-old, nor the 21-year-old victim - have any gang affiliation whatsoever."

Police said the victim was shot three times, once in the head, and was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition. The attackers ran north from the scene.

"He just got shot. I put my (other) son on the ground, I ducked, before I knew it, he got shot and fell to the ground. I couldn't do nothing about it. And, as soon as he fell down, they started running off," Rega said.

At last check, the 21-year-old was heavily sedated after undergoing surgery to remove bone fragments from his skull at Stroger Hospital

Doctors said there is a possibility he could go blind.

The Southwest Side neighborhood has been plagued by rising gun violence.

CPD data show that in 2022, there were 93 shootings and homicides in the New City Community Area, which includes Back of the Yards.

In 2021, it was about the same.

But that's a 66% increase from 2019, when there were 56 shootings and homicides, and a 35% increase from 2018, when there were 69.

The alderman who represents the ward said constant gang warfare is terrorizing innocent residents, like Jesus Rega.

Alderman Ray Lopez, whose 15th Ward includes the block where the attack happened, said gang violence cannot and will not be tolerated.

"This young man deserves better; his family deserves better," Lopez said. "While we pray for his quick recovery, I'm asking residents to step forward either to the police or my office with any information so we can get justice for him."

Lopez said this is the fourth shooting in the area in the last week.

Police continue to investigate. So far, no one is in custody.