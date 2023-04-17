Chicago police said a man was killed and woman injured in a shooting during a carjacking attempt in the Bronzeville neighborhood Monday morning.

Chicago police: 2 shot, 1 fatally, while trying to flee carjacking attempt in Bronzeville

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was killed and woman injured in a shooting during a carjacking attempt in the Bronzeville neighborhood Monday morning, Chicago police said.

The incident took place in the 4900-block of South Calumet Avenue at about 12:10 a.m.

Police said when officers responded to the shooting, they found the victims in their car, which had crashed into an unoccupied vehicle.

The 20-year-old man driving the car was shit multiple times, according to investigators.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The 22-year-old woman in the car was shot in the foot and transported to a hospital in good condition.

Police said they believe the victims were approached by two male suspects with handguns who tried to take their car, but as the victims drove away, the offenders shot at their vehicle.

Area One Detectives are investigating and no one is in custody.

