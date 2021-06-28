chicago shooting

Drive-by shooting leaves 6 shot, 1 critically wounded on South Side

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Six people have been shot in a drive-by shooting on Chicago's South Side Sunday night.

Five men and one woman were shot just before 9 p.m. at East 71st Street and South Chappell Avenue.

They were standing outside when someone in a black SUV drove by and began shooting, according to Chicago police.

Two of the men, both 21-years-old, sustained gunshot wounds to the body and are said to be in stable condition, according to officials. A 15-year-old and a 19-year-old were also struck and are listed in stable condition. The fifth man was shot in the buttocks and is also in stable condition.

The woman, however, is in critical condition, officials said.

The victims were transported to the University of Chicago, Jackson Park, and Northwestern hospitals for treatment.

The black SUV was seen fleeing westbound on 71st Street. Police have not made any arrests.
