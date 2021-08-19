Chicago shooting: Boy, 7, shot in West Town near Haddon, Honore

Boy, 7, shot in stomach in West Town

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 7-year-old boy was shot on Chicago's Northwest Side Wednesday evening.

The shooting took place around 8:30 p.m. near the corner of Haddon and Honore in the West Town neighborhood, police said.

The child was transferred to the trauma center at Lurie Children's Hospital from another medical center for a gunshot wound to the stomach. Chicago police said his condition had stabilized.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear at this time. Officers were seen on that residential block searching for possible evidence in the grass.

It appears the boy was initially driven to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center, just a few blocks away. Video there shows a white SUV with a bullet hole in the rear passenger side door.

The shooting comes three days after a 7-year-old girl was shot and killed and her 6-year-old sister wounded when the vehicle they were in was hit by gunfire on the Northwest Side.

So far this year, 258 children have been shot and 33 of those have been killed in Chicago shootings.
