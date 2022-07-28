WATCH LIVE

$15K reward offered in Chinatown shooting that killed 24-year-old woman

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
24 minutes ago
A $15,000 cash reward is being offered for information on the shooting death of a young woman in Chinatown earlier this month.

Cook County CrimeStoppers identified 24-year-old Jennifer Medrano as the woman killed on July 1 during a confrontation in which others were wounded in the 2200-block of South Wentworth.

Police say two men got into an argument and started shooting at each other. Medrano was killed, and a 42-year-old woman was shot in the hand.

One of the gunmen, a 38-year-old man, was shot in the buttocks and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, in critical condition, authorities said.

However, the second gunman can be seen in surveillance video running off.

From surveillance video, investigators have identified a person of interest in Medrano's death. Anyone with information should call Cook County CrimeStoppers or Chicago police.

