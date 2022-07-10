chicago shooting

Chicago police release surveillance of deadly Chinatown shooting on South Side

1 killed, gunman among 2 wounded, police say
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police released surveillance video of one man wanted for a deadly shooting in Chinatown last week.

Police say two men got into an argument and started shooting at each other in the 2200 block of South Wentworth.

A 24-year-old woman was struck in the torso and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she died due to her injuries, officials said.

A second woman, 42, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to her hand, police said.

One of the gunmen, a 38-year-old man, was shot in the buttocks and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was in critical condition, authorities said.

However, the second gunman can be seen in thvideo running off.

Police said a weapon was also recovered at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.
