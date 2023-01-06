Chicago police: Shooting leaves 2 wounded inside tow truck in Logan Square

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people inside of a tow truck were shot in the Logan Square neighborhood Friday morning, Chicago police said.

The victims, both 45, were sitting inside of a parked tow truck in the 3600-block of North Avondale Avenue at about 2 a.m. when police said they were shot at by someone inside of a dark-colored SUV.

One man was shot in the stomach and transported Illinois Masonic Medical Center in fair condition, police said.

The other man suffered a graze wound to the head and was transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

No one is in custody. Area Five detectives are investigating.

