Chicago shooting: Man shot fleeing robbery attempt at West Side gas station, police say

By WLS logo
Tuesday, May 9, 2023 11:09AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot while escaping from a robbery attempt at a West Side gas station Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.

A 48-year-old man was at a gas station at about 3:44 a.m. in the 2400-block of West Roosevelt Road when police said four male suspects armed with handguns approached and demanded his property.

Shots were fired at the victim after he fled and was wounded in both of his legs, police said.

The victim was able to transport himself to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he is in serious condition.

Area Four detectives are investigating and no one is in custody.

