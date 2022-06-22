chicago shooting

CTA Red Line train shooting at 47th Street Station gravely injures man, CFD says

CTA Red Line service halted between 35th and 63rd, officials say
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago fire officials said a man was shot on a CTA Red Line train on Chicago's South Side Tuesday evening.

Chicago Fire Department Officials said the man was shot on a train at the 47th Street Station and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in grave condition.

Chicago police have not yet commented on the shooting or offered any further details. The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately clear.

CTA tweeted that Red Line service has been temporarily suspended in both directions between 35th and 63rd due to police activity.

Trains are only operating between Howard and 35th and between 63rd and 95th. Shuttle buses are available between 35th and 63rd to provide connecting service.

Riders are encouraged to use alternate routes, including the #29 State bus, #3 King Drive bus or the Green Line.

