Chicago shooting: Man shot, killed on CTA Red Line train in Chatham, police say

A Chicago shooting left a man shot and killed on a CTA Red Line train at 79th Street in Chatham on the South Side, the police department said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot and killed on a CTA train car overnight Saturday, Chicago police said.

The 29-year-old was on the Red Line at 79th Street in the city's Chatham neighborhood when another man fired shots.

The victim was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

There is no one in custody and Area Two detectives are searching for the killer.

Red Line service has been experiencing delays in both directions.

Police did not provide further information about the shooting.