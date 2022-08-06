Teen killed after struck by vehicle while waiting at South Side CTA bus stop, 3 others hurt: CPD

A crash friday night near the CTA stop of 79th and Racine has left a teenager dead and3 others in the hospital.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teenage girl was killed Friday night after struck by a vehicle while waiting at a CTA bus stop near 79th and Racine on Chicago's South Side, police said. Three other people were also injured.

A 33-year-old man in a Mercedes ran a red light and struck a black Jeep at the intersection. The Jeep then hit two people, including a 14-year-old girl, who were standing near the CTA bus stop, police said.

Chicago Fire Department spokesperson, Larry Merritt said the teenage girl was transported to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. A female adult was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition.

The driver of the Mercedes was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in serious condition, as well as the 42-year-old driver of the Jeep in fair condition, officials said.

The victims' names have not been released by officials.

Chicago Police's Major Accidents unit is investigating.