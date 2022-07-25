Chicago police: 1 killed in stabbing on CTA Red Line train on South Side

By Stephanie Wade
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was killed in a stabbing on the South Side on a CTA Red Line train Monday, Chicago police said.

At about 3:04 a.m. in the 200-block of West 63rd Street, police said a male victim was on a train car when he got into an altercation with a male suspect and was stabbed in the chest.

The victim was able to run to the 6300-block of South Yale Street, where police and the Chicago Fire Department were called.

5 charged after CTA Red Line stabbing, robbery victim fights back in Goose Island: police

He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Authorities have not released his identity.

No one is in custody.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoenglewoodchicago crimestabbingcta
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
61 shot, 3 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings, police say
Ind. lawmakers meet Monday to consider abortion restrictions
DUI factor in crash that killed 3-year-old, hurt sister, police say
Mayor Lightfoot expected to announce Soldier Field plans Monday
Man accused in sister's brutal attack mysteriously dies after arrested
Woman killed by ex-husband after talking about divorce on TikTok
Breaching whale hits boat: VIDEO
Show More
Actor Jason Momoa involved in crash with motorcycle in CA
Suicide number 988 receives more than 96K calls during its launch week
71-year-old man mauled to death by 7 dogs while walking to store
Yeezy Gap collection now available at select Chicago area stores
Chicago Weather: Cloudy, mild Monday
More TOP STORIES News