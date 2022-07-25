Chicago police: 1 killed in stabbing on CTA Red Line train on South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was killed in a stabbing on the South Side on a CTA Red Line train Monday, Chicago police said.At about 3:04 a.m. in the 200-block of West 63rd Street, police said a male victim was on a train car when he got into an altercation with a male suspect and was stabbed in the chest.The victim was able to run to the 6300-block of South Yale Street, where police and the Chicago Fire Department were called.He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Authorities have not released his identity.No one is in custody.