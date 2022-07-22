CTA Red Line stabbing reported at station in Old Town

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating after a reported stabbing on the CTA Red Line in Old Town Friday morning.Police have been on scene for hours now and the station is cordoned off with crime scene tape.According to CTA officials, southbound Red Line trains are operating over the elevated tracks between Fullerton and Cermak-Chinatown.Northbound trains are operating through the subway, but are bypassing the Clybourn stop.A shuttle bus is also being provided between Fullerton and State.Of course, this stabbing comes amid increased violence on the CTA.