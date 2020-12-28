3rd suspect charged with murder in death of retired Chicago firefighter during Morgan Park attempted carjacking

WATCH: Raw surveillance video of attempted carjacking, shooting

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=8592574" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chicago police released this surveillance video of the attempted carjacking and shootout that killled retired Chicago firefighter Dwain Williams in Morgan Park.

Mayor Lightfoot, Chicago police discuss charges in firefighter's death

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=8850376" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown speak after a teenager was charged in the shooting of a retired firefighter in Morgan Park.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A third suspect has been charged with murder in the shooting of retired Chicago Fire Lt. Dwain Williams outside of a popcorn shop in Morgan Park earlier this month.Devin Barron, 20, of Lynwood is charged with one count of first degree murder, one count of unlawful use of a weapon on a person with a loaded firearm, both felonies, as well as one misdemeanor charge of possession of cannabis more than 10-30 grams, one count of being a fugitive from justice with an out of state warrant, and two counts of issuance of warrant.Barron was taken into custody by the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force Saturday morning around 10 a.m. in Lansing, Ill. He was due in bond court in Chicago Monday.Dwain Johnson, 18, and a 15-year-old boy who has not been identified by name have also been charged in the shooting.Williams, a beloved retired CFD lieutenant, was walking out of a popcorn shop in Morgan Park at 117th Street and Western Avenue on December 3. Surveillance video captured the shooting exchange, with Williams and the group trying to approach him. Williams was hit and later died.CPD said carjackings are up dramatically this year in the city. The superintendent added that his officers have taken some of the people responsible for these crimes off the streets."We've had an extraordinary spike but we have made some arrests," Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said. "We need to make many more arrests. We're not satisfied and we're not going to stop pursuing these suspects until they're all captured."Family, friends and a communityWilliams, 65, spent 28 years with the Chicago Fire Department and later worked at OEMC specializing in coordinating the city's surveillance cameras.