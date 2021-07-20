Man, 18, charged in West Humboldt Park shooting that critically hurt toddler, father: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An 18-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a West Humboldt Park shooting that critically hurt a father and his toddler son, Chicago police said Tuesday morning.A toddler and a man were critically injured in a shooting in Chicago's West Humboldt Park neighborhood the evening of July 13.Chicago police said a 2-year-old was playing outside a home in the 1500-block of N. Tripp Ave. around 7:25 p.m. when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and someone got out and began shooting.The boy was shot in the leg and a 32-year-old man, identified as the boy's father by crisis responder Andrew Holmes, was shot in the face, police said.The victims transported themselves to St. Mary's Hospital, but were later transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said. The toddler's family said he was undergoing surgery last week.Miguel Avelar, 18, of Chicago, faces two felony counts of first-degree attempted murder in connection with the incident, CPD said Tuesday.He has been taken into custody. He's next due in court later Tuesday.Chicago police said they believed there was surveillance video of the shooting.Area Five detectives are investigating.