Home Depot shooting: Chicago police officer shot in Brighton Park goes home; security guard gravely hurt; suspect dead, CPD says

The 9th District police officer was shot during a foot chase about 5 p.m. in the 2400-block of West 46th Street as he pursued a shoplifting suspect who shot a security guard at a nearby Home Depot, Supt. David Brown said.
The alleged gunman, who kept running after shooting the guard and police officer, was killed later in a shootout with other officers, police said.
The officer was shot in the shoulder and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Mt. Sinai Hospital, Brown said. He was released from the hospital Thursday evening, flanked by a force of Chicago police officers, alert and at attention, as each saluted the injured officer.
The guard, who is in his early 50s, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, Chicago fire spokesman Larry Merritt said. In a statement, police said the guard was shot in the head.
When the suspect fled, officers pursued, and one officer was shot, Brown said. Brown declined to release his name or any information about him.
Following that shooting, other officers continued to pursue the suspect, Brown said. The suspect was then shot and killed during a shootout with police, Brown said.
Amy and I are wishing a speedy recovery to the @Chicago_Police officer shot while responding to an incident on the Southwest Side. While we're relieved to hear he is in good condition, it is absolutely appalling that he was the fourth officer shot in two weeks.— Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) March 26, 2021
A security guard was also shot and is in grave condition. This evening's incident is another sober reminder of the dangers our officers face to keep their fellow Chicagoans safe. Please keep these two in your prayers.— Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) March 26, 2021
At the scene of the shooting, police officers blocked off a residential stretch of 46th Street between Western Avenue and Rockwell Street as residents congregated behind the police tape to catch a glimpse of the investigation and exchange rumors over the sound of helicopters.
In the last two weeks, three other Chicago cops have been wounded in shootings.
"I get questions all the time about what is the department doing about violence, what are we doing about the shootings, what are we doing about the homicides. What we are doing is risking our lives every day to protect this city," Brown said.
He noted that law enforcement officers across the country are "under attack," reflecting on the cop who was shot and killed responding to the recent mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado.
"But here in Chicago ... it's the idea that cops are putting their lives on the line every day, and it seems that these offenders are acting with impunity," Brown said. "And yet with hyper-criticism, officers continue to run toward danger."
Last Saturday, an officer was shot in her hand during a SWAT standoff in the Austin neighborhood by a man who allegedly wanted to "lure" cops to the area. On March 15, an off-duty officer was ambushed by two gunmen while stopped in traffic in the Calumet Heights neighborhood.
And a day before that, an on-duty CPD sergeant was shot while standing in the parking lot of the Gresham District police station, at 7808 S. Halsted St. The bullet grazed his chin, and he was released from a hospital later that day.
Chicago's Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is urged to contact 312-746-3609 or visit chicagocopa.org.
