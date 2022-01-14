chicago shooting

Chicago shooting: 2 gunmen shoot and kill woman sitting in parked car in Englewood

EMBED <>More Videos

Pregnant woman shot to death in Englewood

CHICAGO -- A woman was shot to death while sitting in a parked car in Englewood on the South Side Wednesday night, Chicago police said.

Please note: The video in the above player is from a previous report


Two gunmen got out of their car, approached Derricka Patrick and opened fire around 7 p.m. in the 7400 block of South Vincennes Avenue, Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan told reporters Thursday.

Patrick, 29, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said. She has not yet been identified.

There's video of the shooting but detectives still need help identifying the gunmen, Deenihan said.


Chicago police offer $15,000 rewards for information leading to an arrest for murders. The tip line is 833-408-0069.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoenglewoodchicago shootingchicago crimewoman killedchicago violencechicago police department
CHICAGO SHOOTING
2 boys, 14, killed in separate Chicago shootings on same day
Boy, 14, killed in Near West Side shooting
Cook Co. Sheriff's deputies injure man during South Shore shootout
Pregnant woman shot to death in Englewood
TOP STORIES
CPS students planning walkout to protest return to school
New Illinois law could save you money when trading in car
Metra train strikes pedestrian in downtown Chicago
Illinois judge under fire after tossing rape conviction
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
Illinois election season officially kicks off
Evanston selects recipients for reparations housing program
Show More
Gulliver's Pizza in West Ridge closing after more than 50 years
IL reports 37,048 new COVID cases, 142 deaths
IL SOS closing driver services facilities for extra week
Chicago man wanted in woman's murder outside Midlothian bar
Chicago bank president made it look like alderman paid loan: plea
More TOP STORIES News