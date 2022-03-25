3 women shot while sitting in car in South Shore, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three women were wounded in a shooting in the South Shore neighborhood Thursday night, Chicago police said.The three victims were sitting in a car in the 7600-block of South Merrill Avenue at about 8:59 p.m. when police said a silver sedan pulled up and someone inside fired shots into the women's car.The silver sedan then fled northbound on Merrill Avenue, police said.A 34-year-old woman was wounded in the shoulder and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.A 44-year-old woman was wounded in the face and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in stable condition. A 32-year-old woman was shot in the right leg and was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in stable condition.Further details on the circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately available.No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.