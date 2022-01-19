chicago shooting

Chicago shooting: $15K reward offered for information on murder of hairstylist

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A $15,000 reward has been offered in the fatal shooting of a Chicago hairstylist who was killed while looking for a parking spot.

The 49-year-old hairstylist Tamiko Talbert-Fleming was shot and killed while looking for a parking spot at her job in Chicago Lawn last Friday.

Police said a dark-colored Dodge Durango pulled alongside Talbert-Fleming on 71st Street and Artesian Avenue and fired into her car.

Wednesday morning, many expressed their outrage and appealed to the public to speak up as they hope Talbert-Fleming's killer will be brought to justice. Her husband, Alonzo Fleming, spoke for the first time in public.

"This is the worst feeling anybody would want to go through," he said. "I can't go to sleep at night. I keep everything in the room and pile it on the bed to make it seem like she is lying next to me just to touch something. This is unbelievable. I just say y'all, please help. I know somebody has seen something," Fleming said.

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle spoke at the news conference and noted that of the more than 1,000 homicides in Cook County last year, 23% were women, which she said was double from the previous year.

Preckwinkle said it can't be the new normal and talked about what the county is doing to prevent gun violence.

"At the county level, we are working to address the root causes of violence through investments in violence prevention and other services that discourage at-risk residents from becoming involved in crime and violence," Preckwinkle said.

The group then canvassed the neighborhood with flyers, hoping for information.

