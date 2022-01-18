Chicago shooting: Woman, 49, killed in Chicago Lawn while looking for parking at work

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a 49-year-old woman was shot and killed while looking for parking at her job in Chicago Lawn early Friday morning."We talked every day throughout the day. In between phone calls, text messages. She was my person. We raised our kids together," said Tikko Talbert, younger sister. "So yeah, this is very hard."Tamiko Talbert was doing the same thing Friday morning she had done for years: heading to work."She do her same routine every Friday and Saturday; early at the crack of dawn, so she can get into work and get out. She was a hair stylist, she had early bird clients that come early; 4:30, five in the morning," Tikko Talbert said.As Talbert looked for a parking space police say a dark colored Dodge Durango pulled alongside her car at 71st and Artesian, fired into her car and sped off."My big sister, she called and she was just sounding broken," said Tymeko Talbert, daughter. "I couldn't get my brain to wrap around what she was telling me.""She's been going to this same salon for over 20 years. She's never had a problem. Ever. Everybody in that area knew that this is what she does," Tikko Talbert said.At least 10 people were shot and killed in Chicago in the last week, including two 14-year-old boys and a pregnant mother who was also shot and killed in her car a few miles from where gunmen killed Tamiko Talbert.Days later, no one is in custody for any of these homicides."I really am having a hard time," Tikko Talbert said. "My sister was killed. Not, she died from a sickness or illness or something, but she was killed. I can't wrap my mind around it. I can't."If you have any information about this shooting, contact Chicago police.