chicago shooting

Irving Park shooting critically injures man, 25, damages pizza restaurant: business owner

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Man, 25, critically injured in Irving Park shooting: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An Irving Park business owner said his windows were shot out Monday night during a shooting incident involving a 25-year-old man.

A 25-year-old man was driving south on Elston Avenue, near the 3100-block of Addison Street, when an occupant in a silver sedan shot at him just before 10:30 p.m., Chicago police said.

The man crashed into a fence after he was shot.

RELATED: Business owners to discuss safety after father killed in Wrigleyville shooting, alleged robbery

Chicago fire crews took him to a local hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the leg and head, according to CPD.

The owner of a Little Caesars Pizza near Kedzie Avenue and Addison said his building's windows were shot out during the incident.

There is no one in custody, and Area Five detectives are investigating.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoirving parkcar crashchicago shootingchicago crimechicago violencecrash
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO SHOOTING
Tuesday marks 1 year since Adam Toledo shooting
Father, 47, killed in alleged Wrigleyville robbery, shooting
2 officers hurt, 1 suspect shot during East Garfield Park traffic stop
2 officers injured, 1 suspect shot in East Garfield Park incident: CPD
TOP STORIES
Will Smith's mother says Oscars slap does not define her son
Man used hammer to kill 2 men, hold woman for 8 days: prosecutors
2 officers hurt, 1 suspect shot during East Garfield Park traffic stop
Comedians react with horror at Will Smith's Oscars slap
North DuSable Lake Shore Drive to get major redesign
Tuesday marks 1 year since Adam Toledo shooting
Father, 47, killed in alleged Wrigleyville robbery, shooting
Show More
FDA expected to authorize 2nd booster shot for ages 50+
Vigils for Ukraine held at Portage churches
Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock for slap: 'I was out of line'
Was Will Smith's Oscars slap a display of 'toxic masculinity'?
Northern Indiana man arrested in US Capitol riot
More TOP STORIES News